33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C’ships: Aqeel recovers to set up title clash with Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan saved his blushes in a three-set semifinals to move into the men’s singles title decider in the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the DA/PTF Tennis Complex Saturday.

Aqeel came back from one-set down to beat 16-year old Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in an exciting pre-final. Huzaifa gave his heart out in the first set where he was seen matching experience Aqeel on all fronts. His forehand and rasping down the line shots gave a good account of talent he possessed.

Pakistan No 1 Aqeel came back strongly in the second, using his experience to good effect. He maintained the same tempo in the third where Aqeel took 2-0 lead by breaking second game of Huzaifa.

The youngster fought back bravely and leveled the score 2-2 by breaking 3rd game of Aqeel.

Aqeel was serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set when Huzaifa not only saved a match-point but also broke Aqeel to make it 4-5. Following long rallies, Aqeel finally broke Huzaifa to take the set and match 6-4.

“The youngster played some exciting tennis. I have to regroup following first set hiccup to win the semis,” Aqeel said.

Pakistan No 1 will now play Muzammil Murtaza in the final Sunday. Muzammil Murtaza proved too good for 8th seed M Abid and eliminated him in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In the senior 45 category event, Irfanulaah and Israr Gul beat Hameed ul Haq and Mehmood Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.

Result: Men’s singles semifinals: Aqeel Khan bt Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M Abid 6-4, 6-1 Men’s doubles final: Shahzad Khan/M Abid bt Barkatullah/Ahmed Ch 6-1, 6-3.