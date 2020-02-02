33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C’ships: Aqeel recovers to set up title clash with Muzammil

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan saved his blushes in a three-set semifinals to move into the men’s singles title decider in the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the DA/PTF Tennis Complex Saturday.
Aqeel came back from one-set down to beat 16-year old Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in an exciting pre-final. Huzaifa gave his heart out in the first set where he was seen matching experience Aqeel on all fronts. His forehand and rasping down the line shots gave a good account of talent he possessed.
Pakistan No 1 Aqeel came back strongly in the second, using his experience to good effect. He maintained the same tempo in the third where Aqeel took 2-0 lead by breaking second game of Huzaifa.
The youngster fought back bravely and leveled the score 2-2 by breaking 3rd game of Aqeel.
Aqeel was serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set when Huzaifa not only saved a match-point but also broke Aqeel to make it 4-5. Following long rallies, Aqeel finally broke Huzaifa to take the set and match 6-4.
“The youngster played some exciting tennis. I have to regroup following first set hiccup to win the semis,” Aqeel said.
Pakistan No 1 will now play Muzammil Murtaza in the final Sunday. Muzammil Murtaza proved too good for 8th seed M Abid and eliminated him in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
In the senior 45 category event, Irfanulaah and Israr Gul beat Hameed ul Haq and Mehmood Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.
Result: Men’s singles semifinals: Aqeel Khan bt Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M Abid 6-4, 6-1 Men’s doubles final: Shahzad Khan/M Abid bt Barkatullah/Ahmed Ch 6-1, 6-3.
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan saved his blushes in a three-set semifinals to move into the men’s singles title decider in the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the DA/PTF Tennis Complex Saturday.
Aqeel came back from one-set down to beat 16-year old Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in an exciting pre-final. Huzaifa gave his heart out in the first set where he was seen matching experience Aqeel on all fronts. His forehand and rasping down the line shots gave a good account of talent he possessed.
Pakistan No 1 Aqeel came back strongly in the second, using his experience to good effect. He maintained the same tempo in the third where Aqeel took 2-0 lead by breaking second game of Huzaifa.
The youngster fought back bravely and leveled the score 2-2 by breaking 3rd game of Aqeel.
Aqeel was serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set when Huzaifa not only saved a match-point but also broke Aqeel to make it 4-5. Following long rallies, Aqeel finally broke Huzaifa to take the set and match 6-4.
“The youngster played some exciting tennis. I have to regroup following first set hiccup to win the semis,” Aqeel said.
Pakistan No 1 will now play Muzammil Murtaza in the final Sunday. Muzammil Murtaza proved too good for 8th seed M Abid and eliminated him in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
In the senior 45 category event, Irfanulaah and Israr Gul beat Hameed ul Haq and Mehmood Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.
Result: Men’s singles semifinals: Aqeel Khan bt Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M Abid 6-4, 6-1 Men’s doubles final: Shahzad Khan/M Abid bt Barkatullah/Ahmed Ch 6-1, 6-3.