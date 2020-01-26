Pakistan produces first electric rickshaw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started commercial production of environment friendly and fuel efficient electric rickshaws. The first indigenously produced electric rickshaw was rolled out in a special ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday.

The event was attended among others by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Talking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said the success of the project would depend on financial benefit of its owner.

If it was found suitable for its owner, more rickshaws could be converted to electric technology, he added. Experts say the indigenous production of electric rickshaws will not only save fuel but also put a positive impact on environment. Its manufacturers told that the production of electric rickshaws could be enhanced through patronage and encouragement of the government.