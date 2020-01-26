DG Environment check quality, prices of daily-use items

SIALKOT: Punjab Environment Director General Tanvir Ahmed on Saturday visited here. During his visit, the DG paid surprise visits to different markets and bazaars in the city along with District Officer Environment Muhammad Ilyas and District Officer Industry Ch Arshad Hussain to check the standard, quality and price of different items. Later, the DG visited the DC Office where Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mir Muhammad Nawaz gave him about the ongoing drive against price hike and over charging. He told that 26 price control magistrates were appointed in the district. He informed that the price control magistrates were fully authorised to conduct surprise raids and check the prices in order to ensure provision of good quality items at right prices to the people.

MOCK EXERCISES: The Civil Defence Department in accordance with a directive from Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir conducted mock exercises in different education institutions and industrial units on Saturday. The mock exercises were held at Govt Murray College, Government College for Commerce, Awan Sports and many others education institutes and factories. The District Officer Civil Defence told the reporters that by training students, teachers and common workers to deal with the emergencies, we could considerably reduce the number of casualties and losses.