Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

‘Steps on to promote surgical industry’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

SIALKOT: Federal Health Secretary Allah Baksh Malik has said that the manufacturers of surgical instruments are doing a great job by providing employment to thousands of workers and earning valuable foreign exchange for the national exchequer.

Addressing the members of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here, the federal secretary said that the local manufacturers and exporters of the surgical instruments were proud of the country as Sialkot-made surgical items were being used all over the world. He said that the government was making sincere and serious efforts for the promotion of the industry and the exports. He added that solid steps were also being taken in order to improve the state of affairs in the health department.

