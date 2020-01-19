PML-N protests ‘arrest’ of workers in Swat

MINGORA: The activists of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday staged a protest against the police for arresting the two workers of the party.

The workers and leaders led by district president Qaimus Khan and Habib Ali Shah staged sit-in in Kabal Chowk against the police excesses and blocked the road for a few hours for traffic. They chanted slogans against the police.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the party president for Kabal tehsil, Abdul Ghafoor and Usman Ghani were called to the police station on Friday night and since then they had gone missing.

“It’s really strange that the police are now expressing ignorance about the whereabouts of the workers,” Habib Ali Shah said.

They alleged that the victimization of the workers had continued in the district, adding, they were peace-loving and law-abiding citizens.

They asked the district and regional police officers to take notice of their missing party workers after being called to the police station.

They threatened to launch protest against the police if the missing activists were not traced out.

Meanwhile, son of Abdul Ghafoor moved a local court against his missing father.