Punjab eases wheat, flour transportation to KP

LAHORE: In order to ensure uninterrupted transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), important decisions were taken by Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan during his video-link meeting with KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz here on Saturday.

The Punjab chief secretary (SC) arranged the meeting just after meeting Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Food Department Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood and the representatives of Flour Mills Association attended the meeting.

The KP CS informed his counterpart in Punjab about the problems being faced at borders during transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to KP. Azam Suleman Khan assured him that all necessary arrangements would be made to resolve the problems and instructions had been issued to the relevant authorities in this regard.

The meeting decided the officers concerned of food departments of both provinces would keep close liaison to get the required results regarding wheat and flour availability.

The Punjab CS assured that as soon as the data about flour mills that send supply to KP was received it would be shared with the relevant authorities to ensure free transportation of wheat and flour at boarders.

The KP CS said that all kind of cooperation would be extended to Punjab regarding cross-boarder movement so that wheat and flour smuggling could be controlled.