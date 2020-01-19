Dacoity and snatching incidents decreased in capital

Islamabad : Islamabad witnessed decrease in dacoity and snatching incidents during 2019 as compared to 2018 and crime incidents of heinous nature also declined upto 20 per cent.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made by Operational Police to curb crime in the city. These efforts spearheaded by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ensure significant decrease in the incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables from people.

During 2019, a total of 28 dacoity incidents were reported as compared to 40 incidents during 2019. A total of 57 accused were held during 2019 for their involvement in these incidents besides recovery of looted items worth 27.2 million.

Similarly, 438 cases of snatching valuables were reported in 2019 as compared to 504 incidents in 2018. A total of 390 accused were held besides recovery of snatched items worth over Rs35.57 million from them.

Police also busted 111 gangs involved in similar cases and arrested 317 accused involved in them. The crime cases of heinous nature also declined upto 20 percent due to effective policing measures and hard work of the personnel of the force as well as unique initiatives for improvement in performance.

Islamabad police obtained great achievements during the tenure of incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and succeeded to bring decline in crime rate during 2019. The Operational police headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed devised special strategy to curb crime and achieved success in bringing down incidents of dacoity and snatching.