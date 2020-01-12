52 Benami properties detected in Multan

MULTAN: The district administration has detected 52 benami properties and information in this regard would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. Additional District Collector Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Mehboob, Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukhari, Additional DG Multan Development Authority Chaudhry Anwar, focal person FBR Miss Saira and other officers were also present. As many as 20 benami properties were detected in Tehsil City, 12 in Tehsil Sadar and four in Shujabad. Similarly, the Multan Development Authority traced 16 properties. The identity of the holders of Benami properties would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue.

The deputy commissioner informed that entry of touts had been banned in the Revenue offices. He directed the officers not to delay legal work of citizens, otherwise, strict action would be initiated against them. He also ordered an inquiry into fake land registries, recovered few days ago. Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan informed that the police had arrested culprits of fake land registries. He informed that they had recovered Rs 1.47 billion mutation fee, stamp duty and agriculture income tax.

MNSUA syndicate meets: The 25th meeting of Syndicate of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) discussed different development projects and issues of the varsity here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr Asif Ali. Ex-VC ARID University Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Naeem Khalid, Ex-Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Shahida, MPA Mian Tariq Abdullah, Mehr Ata Muhammad, Dr Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail and Imran Masood attended the meeting. The meeting discussed various affairs.

University’s vision plan 2030 and annual report 2018/19 was also presented to the members. The meeting gave approval of different MoUs, library rules and leave to PHD scholars.

218 development schemes: The district administration has initiated 218 development schemes under the Annual Development Programme with Rs 7.79 billion. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak while presiding over a meeting of the district coordination committee here on Saturday. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against those violating the laws. He said that 60 per cent budget had been spent so far on these projects and Rs 240 million funds had been released for extension of Multan Institute of Cardiology, out of which Rs 130 million had been spent so far. He said that tender for astro turf at hockey ground, Matti Tal Road, had been issued while 29 schemes of local government were completed.

He said that local planning board had given approval for different development projects of municipal services programme and Rs 522.3 million funds would be spent on these projects.

He said that 67 out of 86 water filtration plants under the metropolitan corporation and others under the Education Department had become functional.

Parliamentary Secretary Tariq Abdullah, Chief Minister’s Adviser Haji Javed Akhtar Insari, MPAs Waseem Khan Baddozai, Zaheeruddin Alezai, Malik Wasif Raan, Qasim Khan Langah and officers of different departments were also present.