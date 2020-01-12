Croatia president blames poll defeat on sexism, ‘fake news’

ZAGREB: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Saturday blamed sexism and “fake news” for her defeat in elections last week, as well as a rival who split the right-wing electorate she was counting on.

Speaking to journalists in her official Zagreb palace, Grabar-Kitarovic blasted what she saw as often politically biased media in Croatia. “In Croatia we have not only press freedom, we have complete chaos in the media,” she said, alleging that “some criminal organisations are paying” certain outlets. She did not cite specific examples. Leftist former prime minister Zoran Milanovic won the January 5 election and takes up the post during Croatia’s helm at the rotating EU presidency. Issues such as the European Union’s relationship with post-Brexit Britain and haggling over the bloc’s long-term budget are likely to dominate. Grabar-Kitarovic said that, with Milanovic, she hoped media reporting in her country “will calm down a bit, because he’s a male”. Analysts however say that Grabar-Kitarovic’s defeat owed to a poor campaign riddled with gaffes and embarrassing promises, such as one to increase monthly salaries to 8,000 euros - nearly 10 times the current average.