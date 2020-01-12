close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
Sabah
January 12, 2020

Fazl vows to protect independence of seminaries

Sabah
January 12, 2020

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday vowed to protect the independence of seminaries.

Talking to media Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the west has created a negative impression against religious seminaries and it is being said that the students of seminaries should be brought to the national mainstream. These views are creating negative impression about the religious schools, he said.

The JUI-F chief expressed satisfaction over the curriculum of seminaries adding we want a coordinating system with regard to the independence of religious schools.

