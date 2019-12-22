close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Aqeel to face Muzamil in tennis final

Sports

Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan an­d Muzamil Murtaza will vie for the men’s singles title in the Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship underway here at the Islamabad Complex courts on Saturday.

Aqeel defeated Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4 while Muzamil had to gather all his reserves to beat Ahmad Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Sarah Mehboob will play Mahin Aftab in the women’s singles final following both players’ straight sets win in the semi-finals.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzamil Murtaza bt Ahmed Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Boys’ under-18 semi-finals: Shoaib Khan bt Subhan bin Salik 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Boys’ under-14 semi-finals: Mutahir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4; Hamid Israr bt Huzaifa A Rehman 6-0, 6-0.

Women’s singles semi-finals: Mahin Aftab bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1.

Men’s doubles 45+: Rashid Malik & Hameedul Haq bt Azeem Khan & Imran Ahmed 6-2, 6-3.

