Aqeel to face Muzamil in tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza will vie for the men’s singles title in the Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship underway here at the Islamabad Complex courts on Saturday.
Aqeel defeated Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4 while Muzamil had to gather all his reserves to beat Ahmad Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Sarah Mehboob will play Mahin Aftab in the women’s singles final following both players’ straight sets win in the semi-finals.
Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzamil Murtaza bt Ahmed Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Boys’ under-18 semi-finals: Shoaib Khan bt Subhan bin Salik 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Boys’ under-14 semi-finals: Mutahir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4; Hamid Israr bt Huzaifa A Rehman 6-0, 6-0.
Women’s singles semi-finals: Mahin Aftab bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1.
Men’s doubles 45+: Rashid Malik & Hameedul Haq bt Azeem Khan & Imran Ahmed 6-2, 6-3.
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza will vie for the men’s singles title in the Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship underway here at the Islamabad Complex courts on Saturday.
Aqeel defeated Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4 while Muzamil had to gather all his reserves to beat Ahmad Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Sarah Mehboob will play Mahin Aftab in the women’s singles final following both players’ straight sets win in the semi-finals.
Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzamil Murtaza bt Ahmed Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Boys’ under-18 semi-finals: Shoaib Khan bt Subhan bin Salik 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Boys’ under-14 semi-finals: Mutahir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4; Hamid Israr bt Huzaifa A Rehman 6-0, 6-0.
Women’s singles semi-finals: Mahin Aftab bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1.
Men’s doubles 45+: Rashid Malik & Hameedul Haq bt Azeem Khan & Imran Ahmed 6-2, 6-3.