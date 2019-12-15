close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
A
Agencies
December 15, 2019

MQM's Yaadgar-e-Shuhada monument damaged

National

A
Agencies
December 15, 2019

KARACHI: Unidentified persons damaged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) ‘Yadgar-i-Shuhada’ monument on Saturday.

The MQM's Rabita Committee condemned the incident and said that those involved in the attack were extremists.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the MQM-P had started undertaking practical measures for Sindh's urban cities. He said that the racist element could be behind the attack on the monument.

"Who was afraid of the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada," he asked. "Someone is trying to make us fight with one another. This plan will not succeed."

He said that the MQM-P's ideology had been attacked. Siddiqui said that the MQM-P had always taken part in politics of the innocent. "Do not mistake our innocence for weakness and cowardice," he said. "We assure families of the martyrs that the monument will stay in its place." He said that the MQM-P will look after restoring the monument to its original state.

