PM, MBS discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman on Saturday held a meeting in Riyadh to discuss new regional developments in the wake of rising tensions in the region. The premier arrived in Riyadh late in the afternoon after a brief stopover in Madina. In the meeting with MBS, Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties also came under discussion. At the royal terminal of the kingdom’s capital, Imran Khan was greeted by Riyadh Governor Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz, besides officials of Saudi protocol and officers of Pakistan Consulate.

Earlier, the prime minister landed in Madina and paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and offered nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabvi. Imran Khan was received by Madina Deputy Governor Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal.