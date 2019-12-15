close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
BR
Bureau report
December 15, 2019

Traders protest ‘indifference’ of authorities

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of traders led by different trade unionists took to the streets on Saturday against unscheduled power loadshedding and poor performance of other public offices. The traders marched through different bazaars and roads of the city and later staged a public meeting at Chogalia. The demonstrators said the Pesco officials were carrying out massive power loadshedding and there was also low voltage in various localities.

They also alleged that the Excise Department was exploiting traders on different pretexts, and poor performance of tehsil municipal administration in the area.

