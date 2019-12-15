Tragic Lahore hospital attack opportunity for introspection: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday said the “tragic, unbelievable and shocking” attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) earlier this week was an opportunity for introspection and self-accountability.

“Our hearts and our minds reach out to the victims and their families. We hope and pray all concerned would like to uphold the values attached to the legal profession as well as the medical profession,” said CJP Khosa while addressing a conference on expeditious justice, here.

Justice Khosa said he had always believed divinity law and medicine [to be] the noblest of professions. He called on those employed in those professions to make every effort to keep the nobility of such professions intact.

He expressed the hope better sense would prevail not just in that particular incident and its aftermath but in the future as well. The CJP then said he would refrain from saying more on the subject as the matter was sub judice before the Lahore High Court.

Justice Khosa in his address spoke of the reforms brought about in the justice system fraught with delays over the eleven months. He said many bridges were crossed but one thing was constant the desire to do something. “We will not go down without a fight. Lord Almighty has given us an opportunity to serve our people and we shall not allow this opportunity to go to waste,” said Justice Khosa.

He said even on January 18 during the full court reference for the outgoing chief justice as he presented his future plans he had said: “This Baloch blood in me forces me to do something. Something that serves our well being and prosperity.”

The CJP said he set out to identify reasons for a delay in the justice system, especially with respect to criminal trials and seven to eight factors were identified. “We give priority to criminal trials because someone is languishing in jail having lost his freedom and someone else who has suffered a loss is awaiting justice. So we thought of how to improve such a system.”

He said model courts were doing a remarkable job. They had ensured speedy justice and had created an impression that the verdict would be announced as soon as possible with continuous hearings. Justice Khosa said he would personally sign the appreciation certificates of 800 judges of the model courts.