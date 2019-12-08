Three girls abducted in Kasur

KASUR: Three girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Saturday. The first incident was reported at Kaly Ottar village in Khudian police limits where accused Rashid along with his accomplices allegedly abducted Sameera, d/o Ramzan. Unknown accused abducted Amina, d/o Arif Ali, when she was going to her school at Kolhana Singhwala village in Changa Manga police limits. Newlywed Zaiba, d/o Shaukat Shah, was allegedly abducted by accused Nasir at Kainlu village on the second day of her marriage. Police have registered separate cases.