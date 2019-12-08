CM calls for upgrading transmission lines in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that upgrading the transmission lines was indispensable to solve the power supply problems in the province on permanent basis.

He was talking to Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi regarding energy and power issues at Chief Minister's Secretariat, said a handout. Adviser to Chief Minister for Energy & Power Himayat Ullah Khan, Member NEPRA from KP Engineer Bahadur Shah, Member NEPRA Punjab Saifullah Chattah, Member NEPRA Sindh Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, Member NEPRA Balochistan Rahmatullah Baloch, chief minister's principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

He emphasised on improving the transmission lines, upgradation of grid stations and power installations in the newly-merged tribal districts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to tribal people. The chief minister said the provincial government desires to work on new hydropower projects in collaboration with the Nepra in the province. Mahmood Khan stated that the incumbent government was also taking special measures to initiate new energy and power projects for the production of its own electricity, which would not only overcome the power problems but also boost the revenue generation in the province.

The chief minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would take steps to work together with Nepra for a long lasting solution to energy and power load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the newly merged tribal districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was keen to make progress on hydropower projects, electricity wheeling and other energy issues in the province with the cooperation of Nepra, he added. The chief minister assured that the provincial government would provide every possible support and also facilitate Nepra at every forum to resolve the power issues in the province. The chief minister lauded the provincial representation in Nepra, adding that the model would help in solving the problems of electricity in all the provinces of the country. "Through concerted efforts, the country will move forward towards development and prosperity," he added.

The chief minister said the provincial representation in Nepra is of paramount importance, as it will solve all the power and energy issues and will also help in economic stability of the provinces.

Tauseef H Farooqi assured that the Nepra would cooperate maximally with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in solving power problems of the province.

He said the Nepra had already issued licence to Sindh province for generating own electricity, which also contributes to the national grid station. He said that on similar pattern, Nepra intends to provide licence to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for its own transmission lines and transmission companies, which would not only generate its own electricity but also contribute electricity to the national grid.