AFP plans to send Arshad Nadeem abroad for training

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to send the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem abroad for training now that he has qualified for the 2020 Olympics by managing a world-level throw of 86.29 metre at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Saturday, writes Alam Zeb Safi.

“He has to go abroad immediately,” AFP president Major General Mohammad Akram Sahi told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Arshad not only met the 85m Olympics standard with his career-best throw but it also enabled the Mian Channu-born athlete to break India’s Neeraj Chopra’s SAG record of 82.23m.

“He has managed such a magnificent throw that he can now win medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics if we are able to back him properly. I have started effort for him and hopefully the best will come out,” said Sahi, also the vice-president of Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

Sahi is also expected to manage a foreign coach, likely from Finland, for Arshad.

“Finland has produced great coaches and we are doing our best to manage a coach either from there or from other well-known athletics country,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete.

The AFP has already planned to send five athletes, including Arshad, to China for a couple of months training later this month.

Sahi observed that Arshad’s throw in Nepal is world-class.

“Had he managed this throw in the World Athletics Championships in Doha recently he could have finished with a medal,” Sahi said.

Magnus Kirt of Estonia with an 86.21m throw had claimed silver medal in the Doha World Championships on October 6 this year at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arshad was feeling proud for making it to the Olympics.

“I feel proud that I have claimed gold for Pakistan. God has given me a lot of honour. I had come from Pakistan with an aim to make it to the Olympics and will fight for gold. God has given me both today,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview from Kathmandu on Saturday.

“Still six months are at my disposal before Olympics. We are being sent to China. If I and my coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari are sent to Germany then InshaAllah I will be able to win medal for Pakistan,” Arshad said.

Arshad did not receive any call from any other sports governing body other than Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP). The AFP chief Major General Akram Sahi and secretary Mohammad Zafar called Arshad and congratulated him for his amazing display in Nepal.

“Zafar sahib had called me and General Sahi sahib was very happy. He has done a lot for me and the credit of my achievements goes to him. He always has stood by me and acknowledged my potential,” Arshad said.