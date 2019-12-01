Mexico moves toward abortion, but women still face jail

GUANAJUATO: Martha Mendez and Susana Duenas were both teenagers when they committed their “crime”: suffering a miscarriage.

Accused of having an abortion -- which is illegal in all but two states in Mexico -- Mendez was forced to ask her fetus for forgiveness. Duenas was jailed for seven years.

Both women’s stories highlight the extreme views on abortion in Mexico, where the ruling party’s push to legalize it nationwide has run into fiery resistance from conservatives.

Mexico City legalised abortion in 2007, followed by the southern state of Oaxaca this year.

But the procedure is outlawed in the other 30 Mexican states, permitted only in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life.

The situation is similar across much of traditionally Catholic Latin America, where just two countries, Cuba and Uruguay, have legalised abortion.

In Mexico, more than 4,200 women have been prosecuted since 2000 for having an abortion or miscarriage, according to Veronica Cruz of the rights group Las Libres (Free Women).

Prosecutions increased after abortion was legalised in the capital, in a case of widespread backlash in more conservative states, says Cruz.

“After Mexico City decriminalised abortion, the number of criminal cases shot up. But the worst thing isn’t the justice system, it’s the public hospitals, where medical personnel call the police if they suspect a woman of having an abortion,” she told AFP.

Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party has introduced a bill to decriminalise abortion nationwide for up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

But it has stalled in Congress over conservative opposition, and Lopez Obrador -- who heads a broad and fragile coalition that spans the spectrum from veteran leftists to evangelical Christians -- has not pushed to move it forward, instead calling for a referendum on the issue.

Duenas, a 38-year-old janitor, comes from an impoverished area in the central state of Guanajuato.

At 19, she stopped having her period. But, having never received sex education of any kind, she did not realise she was pregnant.

“I was sleeping, and suddenly I felt like something was detaching from me,” she said.

She went to the hospital, where a social worker told her she had just suffered a miscarriage. The woman accused her of provoking it on purpose.

“You had a baby. You threw it away, you killed it,” Duenas remembered her saying.

She was arrested and taken to a police station, where an officer “took out a big crucifix and told me, ‘Confess to him what you did,’” she said.