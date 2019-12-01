‘Judiciary thrives on public trust, not coercive laws’

LAHORE :Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday stated that the institution of judiciary does not thrive on coercive laws but on the public trust, and stressed that competence, impartiality, integrity, good temperament and courtesy are the hallmark of a judge that should always be exercised.

He was speaking on the second day of Third Women Judges Conference held by Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) and Lahore High Court (LHC).

The speakers at the conference also identified the issues being faced by marginalised groups of society while engaging the civil justice system.

They face issues relating to implicit bias, custody of children and other problems. LHC Chief Justice-designate Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh recommended the judges adjudicate in accordance with the law and without any bias. Focusing on gender and digital world, speakers of the last session deliberated upon topics ranging from the definition of cyber crimes to the investigation and complaint mechanism for reporting of the same. They emphasised on the need to have gender perspective.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan commented on the ineffectiveness of the current cyber law.

Civil Court Judge Yousaf Saleem talked about his achievements, including being nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan. He talked about the challenges he combated as a visually-impaired person and reminded all that the differently-abled persons should not be discriminated against. He was also given standing ovation by the audience.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial was the chief guest on the second day of conference while Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and other judges of the LHC also participated in the conference.