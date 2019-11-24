US criticism shows ignorance about depth of Sino-Pak ties

BEIJING: Ms Alice G Wells, Assistant Secretary of USA’s recent statement that China only gave loans to Pakistan, not aid is ridiculous, said ambassador Yao Jing, reports Chinese media on Saturday.

This statement fully exposes her ignorance of China-Pakistan relations. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners who stand together through thick and thin and share weal and woe, he said at the 5TH China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum.

The forum was hosted by the Embassy of People's Republic of China in Pakistan and jointly organized by the Pakistan-China Institute and China Economic Net.

Talking about the depth of the two countries’ relationship,Yao Jing further said, in recent years, for example, in October, 2015 earthquake happened on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Chinese government provided RMB 10 million of emergency humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which was the first batch of foreign aid arrived in Pakistan.

In 2016, the Chinese government provided free cash assistance of USD 10 million to Pakistan to help people in the FATA region return to their homes sooner. Similarly, when the Wenchuan earthquake hit China in 2008, the Pakistani government immediately sent more than 10 tons of relief materials to the disaster area and donated 22,260 tents.

He said, this ‘blood is thicker than water’ friendship, not a person, a few words can easily eliminate. Moreover, in recent years, China has build infrastructure projects with grant in Pakistan such as the Karakoram highway, Pakistan sports center and China-Pakistan friendship center, Faqeer primary school, and Fata district school.

In order to help Baluchistan’s development, China have also assisted in the construction of the Gwadar east bay expressway and the new Gwadar international airport.

China will also provide medical supplies, vaccine refrigeration equipment, solar lighting equipment and smart classrooms for primary and secondary schools to Pakistan and actively participate in social and livelihood undertakings.

According to China Economic Net, on the Forum, Ambassador Yao Jing and a number of Pakistani lawmakers and members of the Chinese and Pakistani media refuted Wells' negative remarks.