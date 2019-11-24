close
November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019

US concerns on CPEC not correct: Umar

Top Story

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar emphasised on Saturday that relations between China and Pakistan were not against anyone, as he dismissed United States’ concerns on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said at a news conference here China-Pakistan relations could not be derailed over concerns of others. The minister said the concerns of US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells on the CPEC were not right.

Umar said expediting progress on the CPEC remained the top priority of the government. He said China always helped Pakistan through thick and thin.

The minister said foreign loans were hampering the economic progress and circular debt was the biggest challenge for the government. He said Pakistan wanted to welcome investment from the US and Europe. Umar said US President Donald Trump had appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process.

