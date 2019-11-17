Sona Invitational Golf begins

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The 19th Annual Sona Invitational Golf Tournament featuring over a hundred contestants started at the Sona Golf Course, Goth Machhi near Sadiqabad some 46 kms from here on Saturday.

The contestants belonging to nine clubs and teams are participating in six different categories in the two-day championship including amateurs, gents, ladies, children and veterans. Five South Korean contestants Kim Jun Seok, Youn Gu Do, Seo Bon Won, Chae Hyeong Kug and Jang Chang Sun are taking part in the event for the second time.

Players from the Multan Golf Club (Multan), Gujranwala Golf Club (Gujranwala), Sona Golf Club, Goth Machi, Sunset Golf Club, Mehran Golf Club, Abbottabad Golf Club and Garrison Golf Club along with FFC Head Office Rawalpindi team, Engro Fertilizer Company team, Fatima Fertilizer Company team, KEPCO Power Plant Daharki team, Sadiqabad, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Dera Ismail Khan and FFC Marketing Lahore are participating in the event being played over 36 holes.

Earlier Resident Manager of the Fauji Fertilizer Company, Brig (retd) Talat Mehmood Janjua, inaugurated the tournament.