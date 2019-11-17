close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Iranian tomatoes will begin entering market from today

Top Story

 
QUETTA: Iranian tomatoes will begin entering the market from today and prices are expected to drop. The government has granted permits to several companies in Quetta to import 4,500 tons of tomatoes from Iran. The Fruit and Vegetable Association confirmed that the permits have been issued. But traders said that because these tomatoes come via the Afghanistan route, they still cost them Rs200 per kilogramme. A trader said: “The government should directly import tomatoes from Iran.” If tomatoes come directly from the Iran-Pakistan Taftan border, their prices would be reduced to half, he added. “Fields of tomatoes and other vegetables in Sindh were destroyed due to rains,” said a trader.

