Seminar on smog

LAHORE :Speakers addressing a seminar on smog at Punjab University on Saturday called upon the need to create awareness about smog among the public so that people could be saved from its drastic effects on health.

The seminar was organised by the PU's Centre for Coal Technology (CCT).

Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Director Naseemur Rehman, PU Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dean Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, CCT Director Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event.

Nasimur Rehman said the government had launched an aggressive campaign against smog with the collaboration of kiln and factory owners. Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said, “We should introduce China-style initiatives to cope with the menace of smog.”