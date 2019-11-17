Qureshi rules out in-house change in Centre, Punjab

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected outright the possibility of an in-house change in centre as well as in the Punjab province in the next two, three months.

He was asked by the media persons about the chances of removal of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister through no-confidence vote in the assemblies. However, he flatly rejected any chances in this regard.

Speaking at a reception, hosted by local traders in his honour here on Saturday, he said the foreign ministry would organise a two-day conference for African countries’ ambassadors on Nov 28-29 to boost up foreign investment in the country.

To a question, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always respected the court verdicts and it would also implement the Lahore High Court (LHC) order, allowing Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment abroad. He said judiciary was totally independent in taking decisions.

He said the government would review the detailed order of the LHC about removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list (ECL) and then formulate a strategy. He said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had submitted separate undertakings for return of convicted PML-N quaid to the country after gaining health. However, he added, the case of Maryam Nawaz was quite different because she was healthy and she did not need any medical check-up abroad.

The foreign minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) took a decision on its own to end its sit-in in Islamabad. The government did not repeat non-democratic practices of the past government in dealing with the JUI-F sit-in. Neither the government arrested a single participant nor trespassed to arrest the JUI-F activists from their houses, he said adding that the government gave complete freedom to the protesters.

He paid special thanks to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein in helping the government and playing a positive role in holding dialogue with the JUI-F leadership.

Qureshi said the JUI-F had announced its plan B, which was disgusting and it would bring miseries to the people of Pakistan.

About accountability of the PTI ministers, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an autonomous institution, and it could investigate anyone including the PTI ministers.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan People’s Party should adopt a legal way out for Asif Zardari’s medical treatment, instead of releasing statements for relief.

Qureshi said talks with Qatar were in process to dispatch manpower and positive developments were expected. He said Pakistan no more had cordial relations with India due to its aggression in occupied Kashmir. He said even European Union Members of Parliament strongly criticised Indian aggression in Kashmir. India should improve its role on religious matters and it must change its attitude.

To another question, he said there were no differences in the PTI.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran and Saudi Arab to reduce tensions between the two countries. He said Pakistan did not want any war in the region. He said relations with the United States were improving.