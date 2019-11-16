close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Fire erupts in hospital

Lahore

November 16, 2019

LAHORE:A fire broke out in a private hospital at Wapda Town on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it timely. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a clothe shop at Rang Mahal Chowk. Firefighters timely put out the fire. No casualty was reported in the said incidents.

