Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Two dead, 17 hurt in Faisalabad accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed while 17 sustained injuries in an accident near Aminpur Motorway Interchange on Thursday.

A coaster was carrying wedding guests to Rawalpindi when it collided with a stationed trailer, As a result, coaster driver Muhammad Aslam and conductor Sajid Ali died on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries. They included Shaheen Sarfraz, Arslan, Israr Rashid, Iram, Ghazala, Rahim, Saim, Manahil, Sakeena, Rafia Shahzad, Shazia Shahzad, Waqas Sarfraz, Zahid Hussain, Ahsan Sarfraz, Zahid Hassan and Rohail Raees.

