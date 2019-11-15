Three killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Koza Bandai in Swat district on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said that Tariq Rahim, Yaya Khan and an elderly man were killed while Sajid and Ejaz were wounded in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and car in Koza Bandai. The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.
MINGORA: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Koza Bandai in Swat district on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said that Tariq Rahim, Yaya Khan and an elderly man were killed while Sajid and Ejaz were wounded in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and car in Koza Bandai. The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.