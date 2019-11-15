close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Three killed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

MINGORA: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Koza Bandai in Swat district on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said that Tariq Rahim, Yaya Khan and an elderly man were killed while Sajid and Ejaz were wounded in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and car in Koza Bandai. The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.

