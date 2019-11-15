close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 15, 2019

IGP pays lauds police personnel

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 15, 2019

Islamabad :Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Thursday paid tribute to police personnel and local administration for ensuring foolproof security during dharna in Islamabad.

The IGP visited Kashmir Highway along with DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed, SP Safe City Hassam Iqbal, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmad Shaikh and other officers to inspect the ‘dharna’ location.

Speaking to media, the IGP paid rich tribute to police officers especially DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed for ensuring security for ‘dharna’ participants and the citizens.

