Rural development discussed

Islamabad : The Policy Think Tank, constituted by the Rural Development Foundation (RDF) of Pakistan, held a meeting at RDF Centre in Islamabad, with MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Tiwana in the chair, says a press release.

Besides Ehsan Tiwana, who is chairman of NA’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Member of NA’s Committee on Agricultural Products, Federal Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Shaista Sohail co-chaired the event. Members of the Policy Think Tank, representing a cross section of the stakeholders in rural development, including farmers, politicians, researchers, academicians, development practitioners from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sectors and donors attended the meeting.

Founding president of the Foundation, Dr M Sadiq Malik in his welcome note highlighted the need to re-employ ‘Integrated Rural Development (IRD)’ model, which has already been demonstrated as best practice and success story in Pakistan.

The Policy Think Tank deliberations focused primarily how to influence and inform the public policy, especially on Ehsaas and Kiffalat initiative, so that an enabling environment is created at the grassroots to underpin the GOP initiatives, to help spur economic growth, with rural Pakistan, as hub of economic activities, in the driving seat.

Shaista Sohail briefed the participants of GOP initiatives, around Ehsaas Programme, and said that all interventions are targeted on the disadvantaged sector and the youth. She highlighted the role of technology and corporate sector towards rural development. She added that data set need by planning is being generated for evidence-based policymaking.

Malik Muhammad Ehsan Tiwana, chairman of the Policy Think Tank, while endorsing the recommendation of the house assured the house to make their voice heard in the power corridors, as it was in the larger interest of the country. He said that since he has agricultural and rural background, he is cognizant of the issues raised by the members of the think tank, and promised to raise it in the Committee of the Parliament on Agricultural Products, of which he is a member.