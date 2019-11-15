RIS holds student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad : Roots International School and College, Wellington Campus hosted a Student Council Oath-Taking Ceremony 2019, in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize student body and become responsible citizens, says a press release. RIS students vowed under oath that they will be dynamic and responsible members of the Student Executive Council and will abide by the rules and regulations made by the school to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid -High Commissioner of Srilanka to Pakistan graced the occasion as a chief guest and inducted the School’s Head-boys- Head-girls into the Student Executive Council, after administering their oaths followed by other Student Council Members. Principal - Roots International School and College Wellington, Samina Shah accentuated on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. Badges, Certificates and Sachets were awarded to the Members of the Council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Our dynamic and energetic CEO Walid Mushtaq said: Children are the challenge and inspiration of today. They are the hope; protectors and champions of the future. Only parents and teachers can pass a legacy that destines what the world of tomorrow will be. RIS is the home for creativity, love and joy where each child is assisted in growing according to his natural design. We believe while no child is exactly, for each the level of achievement can be raised, aspirations stirred, potential talents discovered and developed so that he /she can find their own worth and dignity.

High Commissioner of Srilanka expressed immense appreciation for the dedication of the students while also commending the dynamic leadership of Walid Mushtaq, Chief Executive, Roots International Schools & Colleges Pakistan. He emphasised the need for active engagement of youth in professional organizations and encouraged more students to participate at national level thus encouraging student leadership.