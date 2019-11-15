close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

CM Usman Buzdar orders separate grid station in DG Khan

A
APP
November 15, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to set up a separate 132-KV grid station in DG Khan to facilitate people. The grid station would be set up at the cost of Rs1 billion, said a handout issued here Thursday. Usman Buzdar said the grid station would be set up in Barthi Khas areas along with 49km long transmission line to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Meanwhile, the power division has been directed to prepare the PC-1 for this purpose.

