Najma continues to sizzle

PESHAWAR: Wapda’s Olympian athlete Najma Parveen continued to sizzle as she smashed a record in 200 metre, her third record in three days while Army’s international sprinter Uzair-ur-Rehman also set a new record in the 200 metre athletics competitions of the 33rd National Games here at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Najma, who had represented Pakistan in 2016 Rio Olympics, continued to shine as following setting records in 400 metre and 400 metre hurdles she on Wednesday set a 200m record by clocking 23.86 seconds. This was the fifth gold medal from Najma in the event so far. She is yet to appear in 4x400metre relay on Thursday. She has also got golds in 100m and 100m relay. Najma was followed by Sahib-e-Asra of Wapda with 24.34 seconds and with 25.14 seconds of timing Army’s Anila Gulzar got bronze.

Meanwhile Uzair, who will also tour China late this month along with four other athletes for two-month training, clocked 21.06 seconds to set a new national record. This was the eighth record which was set in the event which will conclude on Thursday (today).

Uzair was followed by Olympian Mehboob Ali who clocked 21.33 and Umar Sadat, also international, clocked 21.59 seconds to finish with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile in men’s high jump Sheroz Khan of Wapda got gold with 2.03 metre, PAF’s Azmat Nadeem captured silver with 1.95 metre and Wapda’s Ali Ashraf claimed bronze with 1.95 metre.

In 10,000m women event Wapda’s highly experienced international runner Rabia Ashiq got gold with a timing of 43.10:18.

Farhat Bano of Wapda claimed silver with 43:10.46 and Farah of Army finished with a bronze by clocking 44:25.03. Atiya Asghar of Wapda clinched discus throw gold with 37.13 metre, Wapda’s Rimsha Khan picked silver with 33.44 and Mehwish Karim of Army claimed bronze with 33.01.