Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

First group of Sikh yatrees leaves for India

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

The first group of Sikh yatrees who had arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nankan Dev Ji left for India on Wednesday through Wagha border. ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir presented special gifts and bouquets to the Sikh yatrees on behalf of ETPB chairman and saw them off. Group leader Sardar Gormeet Singh thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for making best arrangements for Sikh yatrees in Pakistan.

