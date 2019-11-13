Sargodha, Natura advance in Inter-Club Polo

LAHORE: Sargodha Polo Club and LGPC Natura Ful Warrior carved out sensational victories in the Silkbank Inter Clubs Polo Cup 2019 openers played here at the Fortress Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Sargodha Polo Club outperformed LGC Platinum Homes by 9-4. N/Ris M Akhtar emerged as star of the day from the winning side, as he fired in fabulous five goals while his teammates Col Tabbasam Zia and L/Dir Shahid contributed with a brace each. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Bahawal struck both the goals, as Sargodha Polo Club won the match by 9-4.

The second encounter proved to be a one-sided affair as LGPC Natura Ful Warrior outclassed Bahawalpur Polo Club by 10-2½. Shah Shamyl Alam was hero of the day from the winning side as he slammed in fantastic five goals while Makhdoom Murad Shah and Ahmed Bilal contributed a brace each and Kasim Ahmad Khan struck one. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, the only goal was converted by Col Ali Zaman Khattak.