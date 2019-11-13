close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Section of Hazara Motorway to be opened on 15th

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Hazara Motorway would be made operational from Hassanabdal to Mansehra on Friday bringing a relief to motorists travelling on Karakoram Highway in Hazara division.

“The work on Shah Maqsood Interchange, near Havelian and Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway was completed last month and would be inaugurated to traffic by November 15,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told reporters here on Tuesday.

MNA Saleh Mohammad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs from Hazara, including Prince Nawaz Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon and he met Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and apprised him about the inauguration plan of Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway. “We expect Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the strategic artery to traffic but if he couldn’t show up because of his engagements then federal minister Murad Saeed would inaugurate it near Havelian,” said Saleh Mohammad Khan. In response to a query, he said that with opening of Havelian-Mansehra section, the traffic problems on the KKH would come to an end in Hazara division and tourism would flourish.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar