Section of Hazara Motorway to be opened on 15th

MANSEHRA: The Hazara Motorway would be made operational from Hassanabdal to Mansehra on Friday bringing a relief to motorists travelling on Karakoram Highway in Hazara division.

“The work on Shah Maqsood Interchange, near Havelian and Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway was completed last month and would be inaugurated to traffic by November 15,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told reporters here on Tuesday.

MNA Saleh Mohammad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs from Hazara, including Prince Nawaz Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon and he met Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and apprised him about the inauguration plan of Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway. “We expect Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the strategic artery to traffic but if he couldn’t show up because of his engagements then federal minister Murad Saeed would inaugurate it near Havelian,” said Saleh Mohammad Khan. In response to a query, he said that with opening of Havelian-Mansehra section, the traffic problems on the KKH would come to an end in Hazara division and tourism would flourish.