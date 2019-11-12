close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Ghumman, Imran lift Balochistan in QAT

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

LAHORE: Half-centuries by Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt had Balochistan at 232 for two on the first day of their four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy seventh-round fixture against Central Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium before play had to be called-off due to bad light.

Opener Azeem and one-drop Butt stitched a 92-run partnership for the second-wicket for the visitors after Balochistan were asked to bat by Central Punjab captain Ahmed Shehzad. Azeem scored a solid 140-ball 72 – his 20th half-century in first-class cricket – which also included a 71-run opening-partnership with Awais Zia (44).

The 23-year-old had smashed 11 fours and was joined by his side’s captain Imran Farhat (30 not out) when stumps were drawn. For Central Punjab, right-arm medium-fast bowlers M Ali and Ehsan Adil took a wicket each for 42 and 57 runs.

Only 60.2 overs were bowled on day one.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 232-2 min 60.2 overs (Imran Butt 77*, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Imran Farhat 30*).

