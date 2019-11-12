Lok Virsa launches ‘Mela Vehicle’

Islamabad: Despite tense environment because of JUI-F Dharna, Lok Virsa continues with it scheduled and most awaited Lok Mela activities.

On Monday, Lok Virsa launched ‘Mela Vehicle’ to publicly announce 10 day Lok Mela 2019 starting from November 15 to 24, 2019.

The Mela Vehicle will announce about Mela schedule which include Mela dates, Mela timings, route to be followed by public for smooth entrance, musical nights, artists and artisans participation from four provinces and regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit baltistan.

Mela Vehicle will cover all the major public gathering of twin cities about Lok Mela 2019. Mela Vehicle will keep continuing Mela announcement till the end of Lok Mela 2019 on 24th November.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan will participate in the festival. The dastarbandi/chadarposhi ceremony of the festival in schedule on Tuesday, November 19 at 3 p.m which will be graced by Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood.