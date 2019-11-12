Interwood congratulates FWO on completing Kartarpur Project

KARACHI: Interwood extends its heartiest congratulations to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on completing the monumental Kartarpur Project in the record-breaking time of less than one year.

The project, which was commemorated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 28th November 2018, includes the construction of a 5-kilometer road network, a bridge crossing the river Ravi, a new Terminal and renovation of the Gurdwara Buildings and stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of FWO’s expertise.

Interwood is extremely proud to have partnered with FWO in July 2019 and has cherished the opportunity to contribute to this prestigious project.

By providing its trademark quality doors and furniture to the various buildings under stringent timelines, Interwood was able to elevate the project to a new level, allowing it to be completed successfully within this challenging timeframe.

Interwood wishes FWO great success on this project, as well as on all its upcoming endeavors in the future.***