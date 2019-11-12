TDCP chief visits LCCI

LAHORE: Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema has said that Punjab, in general, and Lahore, in particular, is safest place for the tourists, compared with other cities, a statement said on Monday,

Addressing members of the business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said chairlift and other projects at River Ravi are under consideration.

He urged the private sector to invest in tourism industry, as the rate of return is very high, adding that the Lahore Chamber can play an important role in the promotion of tourism sector of Punjab.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh regretted that tourist activities in Pakistan are very low. The global travel and tourism sector grew at 3.9 percent in 2018 to contribute a record $8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy.

Tourism industry of Pakistan can inject billions of dollars to the national economy, besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer, he added. The country is endowed with all ingredients to attract foreign tourists, but dire need is to market itself as a tourism hub at the international level.