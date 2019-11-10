PML-N flays govt indecision on sending Nawaz abroad

LAHORE: The apparent indecision on the part of federal government about allowing critically-ill Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment is taking heavy toll on his health, party sources said amid reports of his planned departure on Sunday (today).

The medical team of Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo wants to send him to the UK for specialised treatment on Sunday and all arrangements have been made in this regard. Dr Adnan Khan, chief executive of the Sharif Medical City and personal physician of former premier Nawaz Sharif Saturday deplored reports of hesitation on the part of the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about removing his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

It is learnt that NAB has sought medical reports and recommendations of the special medical board about Nawaz Sharif treatment abroad. The procedural delays, according to the party sources, could deal a serious blow to efforts for proper treatment of Nawaz Sharif. A spokesman for Prime Minister Imran Khan had officially said earlier that the government had no objection to sending Nawaz abroad for treatment.

However, it is learnt that permission in that regard is yet to be granted. Moreover, there is no word about allowing Maryam Nawaz to accompany her ailing father. On the recommendations of personal medical team of Nawaz Sharif, his family has booked seats in commercial airliner for his departure on Sunday in order to admit him to a UK hospital, said the party sources.

Party leaders including Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have stressed the need for taking former premier for specialised treatment immediately as his health is stated to be critical. His life is important for his family and for every Pakistani, said Maryam Nawaz. Nawaz Sharif himself was not willing for his treatment abroad, sources said.

However, his mother and younger brother Shahbaz Sharif convinced him for consulting foreign team of doctors in order to probe the root-cause of his continuous poor health. Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson for the PML-N, expressed regret and astonishment over the delay, caused by the government to allow Nawaz go abroad for specialised treatment. The health of Mian Nawaz Sharif is deteriorating and any delay in his proper treatment would be dangerous. She asked the authorities concerned to expedite the process with a view to initiating diagnostic process under a specialist medical team.

Meanwhile, Engineer Amir Muqam, president PML-N KP said time was running out for proper treatment of Nawaz Sharif. He prayed that may Allah Almighty bless Nawaz Sharif with long life and complete health.