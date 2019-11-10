close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 10, 2019

Ruling reflects Modi govt’s ‘hate-based mindset’: FM Qureshi

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in Babri Masjid case, saying it was indicative of the “hate-based mindset” of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“This is nothing but Modi’s government continued policies of cultivating seeds of hatred and promoting differences between the communities and religious segments of the population to achieve its designs,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story