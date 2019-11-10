Ruling reflects Modi govt’s ‘hate-based mindset’: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in Babri Masjid case, saying it was indicative of the “hate-based mindset” of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“This is nothing but Modi’s government continued policies of cultivating seeds of hatred and promoting differences between the communities and religious segments of the population to achieve its designs,” he said.