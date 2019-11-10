23 stolen sacks of chilghoza recovered, 2 arrested

WANA: The police on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered the stolen sacks of chilghoza (pine nuts) in South Waziristan tribal district, official sources said. They said that following the directives by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Feroz Shah, the DPO S Waziristan Attiqullah Wazir constituted a police team headed by SHO Usman Wazir which raided a hideout in a market in Wana bazaar. The police arrested an accused and recovered three sacks of chilghoza from his possession. Chilghoza is an expensive dry fruit eaten primarily in winters. Later,the accused led the police to another hideout in the Shangla Hill in Shakai tehsil where one of his accomplices was arrested. He was trying to shift the 20 sacks of the chilghoza to another place. Lauding the efforts of the police team, the RPO and DPO announced cash award and promotion to the team members for arresting and recovering the huge quantity of the stolen chilghoza worth Rs12.6 million.