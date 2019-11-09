Protests flare up in Sindh against Nimrita’s rape, murder

SUKKUR: The people, students and members of the civil society protested against Nimrita Kumari rape and murder case in various cities of Sindh, including Jamshoro, Larkana, Badah, Golarchi, Mirpur Mathello and others on Friday.The protesters demanded to remove the Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SBBMU), Larkana, Dr Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, and to register an FIR against her for giving fake autopsy report of Nimrita, a final year student of Asifa Medical and Dental College Larkana. The final postmortem report of Nimrita Kumari recently revealed that the deceased was sexually abused before being murdered.

The protestors demanded justice for Nimrita Kumari, while the District and Sessions Judge Larkana and in-charge of the judicial probe committee of Nimrita case, asked the police to submit the postmortem report issued by Dr Amirta. SSP Larkana, Masood Ahmed Bangash said the judge intends to complete his judicial inquiry within the next week and wants to submit the report to home department.The SSP said the police submitted their report to the sessions judge, adding that the CCTV camera footages were not helpful in Nimrita’s case. He said he has submitted all the required documents, including mobile phone data, forensic examination report, chemical report, DNA report and recorded statements of the investigation officers.