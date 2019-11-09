close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Snooker fraternity saddened by Kapadia’s father’s demise

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

KARACHI: Naveed Kapadia, the tournament director and media coordinator of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), was grieved as his father died in a road accident here on Wednesday.

Naveed, who was with the Pakistan contingent in Turkey for the IBSF World Snooker Championship, rushed home on Thursday to be present at the burial, which was attended by PBSA Co-Chairman Alamgir Anwar Shaikh and its other officials.

“My father, Abdul Ghaffar Kapadia, passed away in a tragic road accident in Karachi on Wednesday. He was 67,” Naveed said during the soyem of his late father held here at Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque on Friday.

Meanwhile, the PBSA top functionaries condoled the sudden death of Naveed’s father. “This was tragic and unexpected news for all of us at the PBSA and the entire snooker fraternity. We pray for the soul of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family,” Alamgir Shaikh stated in a brief conversation with ‘The News’ on Friday. PBSA chairman Ali Asghar Valika was also saddened at the loss and expressed similar sentiments.

