close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Top seeds Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Matwe Middelkoop out of Slovak Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands lost in the quarter-finals of Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday. The top seed pair of Aisam and Matwe was stunned by wildcard duo of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 8-10 in this ATP Challenger 110.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports