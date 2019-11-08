Top seeds Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Matwe Middelkoop out of Slovak Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands lost in the quarter-finals of Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday. The top seed pair of Aisam and Matwe was stunned by wildcard duo of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 8-10 in this ATP Challenger 110.
