Top seeds Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Matwe Middelkoop out of Slovak Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands lost in the quarter-finals of Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday. The top seed pair of Aisam and Matwe was stunned by wildcard duo of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 8-10 in this ATP Challenger 110.