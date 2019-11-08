Instability

One wonders if the politicians demanding fresh elections have thought about the end result of this exercise. None of the political parties is likely to win the requisite number of seats due to negative perceptions in the minds of voters since none of the rulers has won the hearts of people.

Horse-trading, changing loyalties and political maneuvering will dominate the political scene. It will usher another era of political instability.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad