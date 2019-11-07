Nawaz shifted to Jati Umra

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was released on bail on Wednesday, while her father Nawaz Sharif was discharged from Services Hospital and shifted to his Jati Umra residence.

Maryam was at the Services Hospital with her father and PML-N supremo Sharif, where Kot Lakhpat Jail officials came with her release orders and took her signature on the papers following which she was formally released from custody. Earlier, her lawyers fulfilled requirements set forth by the Lahore High Court for her bail.

Former prime minister Sharif was discharged from the Services Hospital after 16 days and taken to his Jati Umra residence where a special medical unit has been established for his treatment.

Doctors had discharged Sharif from Services Hospital on Tuesday but he stayed there due to a delay in the issuance of Maryam’s release orders.An ambulance reached Services Hospital to shift Sharif but he travelled to Jati Umra in his personal vehicle after a medical check-up was conducted, which showed that his platelet count had further dropped to 30,000.

The PML-N supremo reached his Jati Umra residence along with his daughter Maryam, his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and brother PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Nurses and doctors from the Sharif Medical City arrived at the Services Hospital where head of the medical board Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz gave them medical file and reports of the former premier.

Stringent security measures were taken on the occasion in order to avoid any untoward incident. The ecstatic PML-N workers welcomed their leader with rose petals and chanted slogans as he came out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb issued a statement, saying an intensive care unit had been set up at the former premier’s residence and the doctors had restricted people from visiting him.

She said owing to low platelet counts there were chances that an infection might develop and the doctors suggested for setting up a special medical unit in Jati Umra. Aurangzeb said the unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, adding the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock.

Aurangzeb said doctors had also directed Maryam that strict safety measures should be taken vis-à-vis her father’s health.