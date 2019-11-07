Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Matwe Middelkoop cruise into Slovak Open quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Matwe Middelkoop from Netherlands moved into the quarter-finals of Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia on Wednesday.
The top-seeded pair of Aisam and Middelkoop defeated the unseeded duo of Jamie Cerretani from USA and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn from Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of doubles category.
